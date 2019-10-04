× Potential Legionella Exposure Reported At Hot Springs Bathhouse

Test results from an untreated water source at a Hot Springs bath and spa showed the presence of Legionella bacteria, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Friday.

The water sample was taken from the Quapaw Baths & Spa of Hot Springs. The Department of Health is conducting further testing to determine more about this possible exposure.

Health officials say the bathhouse has shut down the showers and is disinfecting the tubs that use the untreated water source. Quapaw Baths & Spa is still open for business.

In August, Quapaw Bath and Spa was due to preliminary bacterial findings of Legionella. A patient who had visited the bath and spa in July was reportedly diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health later reported that the bath and spa had for the bacteria.

Health officials say if you have visited the location and developed any symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease within the last 30 days to see a doctor.

Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.