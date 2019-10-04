Rogers, Siloam Springs Holding Homecoming Parades Today

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Rogers and Siloam Springs will be holding homecoming parades today, meaning several streets will be closed in both cities.

In Rogers, the Heritage High School Homecoming Parade begins at 3:45 p.m. and is expected to run until 5 p.m. The route will start at 5th and Poplar streets and will proceed down Poplar to first street, then to Walnut Street downtown and around to 5th, ending near the starting point. Traffic along this route will be diverted during the parade.

Siloam Springs High School will also hold their Homecoming Parade starting at 1:30 p.m. today. The route will go from Glenn Black Stadium and end at Twin Springs Park. The event concludes with a pep rally in Twin Springs Park about 2:45 p.m. All events should be finished by 3 p.m.

The route will proceed east on Jefferson Street, south on Dogwood, east on Tulsa Street, north on Mount Olive, east on University and south on Broadway to the park.

All streets along the route will be blocked during the parade and pep rally.