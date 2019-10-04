Semi-Truck Rollover Slows Traffic In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Crews are cleaning up after a semi-truck rolled over in Poteau.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4) on the Wister off-ramp of the Cavanal Scenic Expressway.

A preliminary investigation found that the semi-truck carrying paper goods was going too fast on the curve, causing it to turn over.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Traffic flow on the off-ramp is limited and will be closed once wrecker crews begin the removal process.

It is not known how long the cleanup process will take.