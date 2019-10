× Students Safe After Minor Bus Crash In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Hellstern Middle School students are home safely after minor bus crash Friday (Oct. 4) afternoon.

There was a minor crash involving a Springdale school bus near 56th St. and Saddleridge, according to Rick Schaeffer, spokesman for Springdale Public Schools.

No students were injured and another bus arrived to take them home, Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said the bus was rear-ended and sustained minor damage.