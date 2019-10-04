Woman Killed In 8-Car Crash On I-40 Near Atkins

ATKINS, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman, who has yet to be identified, lost her life in an eight-vehicle crash on I-40 near Atkins Wednesday (Oct. 2) afternoon.

According to a fatal crash summary released by Arkansas State Police (ASP), a 2018 Peterbilt was heading east on I-40 near the Atkins exit when it struck a Chevrolet from behind.

The Peterbilt traveled a short distance before striking a 2003 Dodge Ram in the rear, causing the Dodge to leave the roadway.

The Peterbilt then struck a 2013 Hyundai Sonata in the driver’s side rear, sending it into the passenger side rear of a 2015 Toyota 4 Runner.

The Toyota then struck a 2017 Honda Pilot in the driver’s side rear, which led to the Honda hitting a 2009 Toyota Camry from behind.

After the initial collision with the Honda, the Toyota 4 runner struck a 2018 Kia Soul in the driver’s side rear, sending the Kia off the roadway.

Four people were injured in the crash.

The woman who died was driving the Chevrolet.

The eastbound lanes on I-40 were closed for several hours on Wednesday following the accident.