Bella Vista Holds 13th Annual Wiener Dog and Corgi Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) -- The 13th Annual Wiener Dog and Corgi Race was held in Bella Vista today (Oct. 5). It took place at Lock Lomond Softball Complex.

The event not only featured Wiener dogs and Corgis, but there were also other breeds as well who got to participate in the race. Besides the main attraction, eventgoers got to enjoy various food trucks and vendors.

People at the event said adding the corgis this year put the event over the top.

"Especially obviously from the Corgi owners their fans and families, mark your calendars for next year. Wiener takes all is always the first Saturday of the month of October." said Deidre Matney, executive director of Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

All proceeds from the race will go directly to the Bella Vista animal shelter to help with its operations.