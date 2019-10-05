Cyclenation Event In Bentonville Raises Awareness About Cycling Health Benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Cyclenation took place today (Oct. 5) in Bentonville. Cyclenation is an event that raises awareness about the health benefits of cycling.

This event inspires people to use the road and stationary bikes to get brain and heart-healthy. The event raises money for programs in the community that help with preventing heart disease.

"We want people to get active to know how their body responds so they can be the best them inside and out," said Serena Munns, Executive Director of The American Heart Association.

Chief Meteorologist Garret Lewis made an appearance riding alongside special guest Sasquatch.