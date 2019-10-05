Fans Get First Look At Hogs In Red-White Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - There are plenty of new faces on the Arkansas bench, both coaching and players, for the upcoming basketball season and on Saturday fans got their first look at them all.

Connor Vanover and Jimmy Whitt combined for 29 points as they led the initial Team Nolan to a 62-54 win over Team Eddie. The two teams changed sides at halftime but the rosters for each team did not change.

Isaiah Joe started and Vanover started an early offensive onslaught for Team Nolan as they combined to hit seven 3-pointers in the first half. Jimmy Whitt added 14 points while Vanoner led their roster with 15.

Team Eddie was paced by Reggie Chaney with 19 points on 8-11 shooting while adding three rebounds. Mason Jones and Desi Sills each added 10 points while Jeantal Cylla finished with 11 points and five rebounds.