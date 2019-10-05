One Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY (KFSM) — On the night of Friday, October 4th, just past 7:30 p.m., 42-year-old Michael Montgomery of Prairie Grove was travelling northbound on Piney Road near Westville, Oklahoma, with his 2013 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a right turn and drove off the road, sliding nearly 50 feet before coming to a rest.

Montgomery was flown to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville in critical condition, with both external and internal injuries to his head, torso, and legs.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and Montgomery’s current condition is unknown. No one else was injured or involved in the incident.

This is a developing story.