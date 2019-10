OZARK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Ozark Fire Rescue Department, responded to a vehicle accident on I-40 Westbound. This accident caused I-40 to close for approximately 3 and a half hours.

This occurred just before the 35 Mile Marker Exit around 3:15 a.m. Two other road trucks were involved in the accident.

One truck was hauling dry goods and the other was hauling refrigerated goods. No injuries were reported.