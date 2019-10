A Pine Bluff woman was killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County on Friday.

According to a crash summary from Arkansas State Police, 37-year-old Danielle L. Howard was driving on U.S. Highway 270 near Stokes Road when her vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for injuries.

The crash happened around 6:35 a.m.

No other information has been released.