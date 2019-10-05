Prison Guards Discover Contraband Outside Of Tucker Unit

TUCKER, Ark. (KFSM) — According to a tweet by the Arkansas Department of Corrections, guards and dogs at the Tucker Unit prison in Arkansas found items from what appears to be a smuggling incident.

Guards found footprints where they didn’t belong and dogs tracked the prints down a road, across a ditch, and for a quarter-mile through a bean field. This led to the backside of the farm shop.

There, beside an old combine, officers found methamphetamine, 9 smartphones, a pre-paid SIM card, 7 charging blocks, tobacco, rolling papers, and K2.

These items did not make it inside the prison.

