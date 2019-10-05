Rain Arrives Late On Saturday

Weather changes are on the way this weekend as a cold front draws closer. Another cold front could push through the area at the end of next week, ushering in even cooler air.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHER SET-UP

Ahead of the cold front, it will be sunny and fairly warm for this time of year. It won't be as humid or hot, however. Behind the cold front, there is cooler and drier air.

SATURDAY FORECAST

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 80s for everyone. This will be the last day of warm temperatures for quite some time.

A few scattered rain showers are possible ahead of the front this afternoon.

As the front moves through around dinnertime, heavier pockets of rain is possible. Most of the rain will be scattered as we go throughout the evening.

-Sabrina