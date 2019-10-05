Simone Biles Nails Two More Amazing Moves That Will Be Named After Her

(CNN) — The greatest gymnast of our time and probably ever, Simone Biles, has another two moves that will bear her name.

The US gymnastics star was taking part in the world championships Saturday in Stuttgart, Germany, where during her floor exercise routine she landed a triple-double and then on the balance beam she nailed a double-double dismount.

The triple double involves a jaw-dropping double backflip with three twists.

Her dismount of beam routine was an amazing double backflip with two twists.

“My goal going into tonight was to not be great,” Biles said, according to USA Gymnastics. “It wasn’t to do great, it was to do well, and I feel like I accomplished that.”

The triple double on the floor and the double-double on the beam won’t be officially named for her until the sport’s governing body, the Federation of International Gymnastics, gives its approval.

Biles already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault.

Biles was competing in the qualifications for the team competition and the individual all-around finals on Saturday.

She was tops in the floor and beam, second in the vault and seventh in the uneven bars.

Biles, 22, is looking to extend her record as women’s all-round champion at the world championships to five meets.

She is trying to become the most decorated gymnast in world championships history. Vitaly Scherbo, who competed for Belarus, the Soviet Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States, was awarded 23 medals in his career.

Her next medal at the world championships will give her one more than Svetlana Khorkina of Russia, who had 20 in her career, for most podium finishes among women at the event.

To have a move named after a gymnast, the competitor must successfully do the element in the world championships or at the Olympics.

Biles had already performed the skills at the US championships in August.