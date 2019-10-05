The Woodsman Company Holds Grand Opening In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Woodsman Company is holding its grand opening today (Oct. 5) at their new location at 5609 Rogers Ave. STE # E in Fort Smith. The location is better known as what used to be the “Toys R Us” store.

The new shop will occupy about 20,000 square feet, which is three times the size of its current location.

They are having a buy one get one half off deal on all of their merchandise. By visiting the new store, you can sign up for a chance to win awesome gear!

The fishing gear and supply store, known as the “boathouse,” located near Phoenix and Rogers Avenue will also move inside the space. The Woodsman is planning to keep the boathouse location, which will serve as the home base for its online store.

The grand opening is going on from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.