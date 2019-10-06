Cave Springs Woman Evacuated From Home Due To Flooding

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — This morning (Oct. 6), extreme flash flooding affected people across the area. Along with multiple swift water rescues, there were also many evacuations.

“We got a lot of rain in a short amount of time which with our terrain is going to cause flash flooding issues which again causes road closures,” said Benton County emergency manager.

Centerton Fire & Water Rescue evacuated Krista Hunt from her home located on the intersection of Mill Dam Road and Colonel Myers Road on Highway 264 near Osage Creek. She is staying at her grandparent’s home nearby.

“I’ve lived in that house all my life. So it was really hard to decide to leave it after everything. It was pretty terrifying having to decide over your own safety to leave a home that you love so much.” said Hunt.

After the heavy rain caused the creek to flood, Hunt says, “All you can see is water. What you’re used to seeing is grass, trees. Now all you see is limbs roll by and you can’t see the ground because the water is so muddy and see you rapids, really fast rapids.”