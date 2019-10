Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Flash floods impacted homes in Gravette Sunday (Oct. 6). Homeowner Brookely Hamersley tried to put blankets and towels up against her door in attempt to stop water from coming in. This attempt was unsuccessful.

Hamersley's home is located on Baker Street. Shey says their floor is starting to buckle and their couch is ruined.

Hamersley's home is just one of the many homes in that area that could have experienced flooding waters seeping into their homes.