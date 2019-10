CENTERTON (KFSM) –As flash flooding hit Sunday morning (Oct.6) it surrounded a home on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard just west of the Bentonville Municipal Airport.

At least two cows were surrounded by water. The homeowner told 5NEWS he believes the water is receding and that the animals will be okay.

The home, vehicles and a guest home is surrounded by water.

The family said they do not plan to leave the home and will wait for the water to go down.