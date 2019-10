Have you ever noticed a burning or tingling sensation between your toes and in the ball of your foot? Ever feel like you’ve been walking around with a pebble in your shoe? It could be the sign of a neuroma in the foot and this painful condition is most common for women. Spencer Mortensen, a podiatrist with Baptist Health, explains what can be done to treat the problem before it gets worse.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Sponsored By: Baptist HealthÂ