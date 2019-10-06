Leflore County 911 Center Hit By Lightning

Posted 6:25 pm, October 6, 2019, by

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — The Leflore County 911 call center was hit by lightning when storms rolled through today (Oct. 6). The center is located on South Broadway in Poteau. Lightning struck a generator and the building, causing an outage.

911 Outages. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

They are currently running on a backup generator but are taking no calls. If you are in the area at this time and call 911, your call will go directly to the Sequoya County 911 call center where you will receive assistance. Sequoya County 911 will transfer the information to Leflore County to get the assistance necessary.

If it is a nonemergency call, you can still call the Leflore County Sheriff’s office at (918)-647-2317

 

 

