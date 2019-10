SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — A man driving a U-Haul on I-40 had a fatal accident this morning around 10 a.m. in Sequoya County.

Thomas West, 51, from Sarasota, Florida was driving westbound on I-40. He departed the right side of the roadway, struck a delineator and continued off the roadway for approximately 300 feet striking a tree.

West was taken to Baptist Health Center in Van Buren, AR where he later died from his injuries.