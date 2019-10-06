Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Entrance Closed Due To High Water

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The front entrance to XNA is closed due to high water on Highway 264 according to Danny Straessle with ARDOT (Arkansas Department Of Transportation.

XNA Regional Airport officials are warning drivers and passengers to use different routes if traveling in the area or trying to make their way to the airport. The best way to reach the airport is from SW Regional Airport Blvd.

XNA Regional Airport Tweeted:

“Highway 264 is closed. Please use Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard to enter from the north side of the airport. Passengers should plan accordingly and allow extra time for delays.”