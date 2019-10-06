Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Entrance Closed Due To High Water

Posted 11:19 am, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, October 6, 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The front entrance to XNA is closed due to high water on Highway 264 according to Danny Straessle with ARDOT (Arkansas Department Of Transportation.

XNA Regional Airport officials are warning drivers and passengers to use different routes if traveling in the area or trying to make their way to the airport. The best way to reach the airport is from SW Regional Airport Blvd.

XNA Regional Airport Tweeted:

“Highway 264 is closed. Please use Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard to enter from the north side of the airport. Passengers should plan accordingly and allow extra time for delays.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.