Portion of Hwy 264 Closed Near XNA Due To Flooding

HIGHFILL (KFSM) –Highway 264 near Highfill is closed due to flooding. Crews have put up signs in the area due to the high water.

XNA Regional Airport officials are warning drivers and passengers to use different routes if traveling in the area or trying to make their way to the airport.

Tweet from XNA Regional Airport:

“Highway 264 is closed. Please use Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard to enter from the north side of the airport. Passengers should plan accordingly and allow extra time for delays.”