Road Closures in Northwest Arkansas

(KFSM) — Several roads are being closed across Northwest Arkansas after heavy rains have caused some flooding.
Those roads include:
56th Street and Wagon Wheel in Springdale
Ball Street in Johnson
Peach Orchard from 12th Street at the bottom of the hill at Angel Falls in Benton County
Pierce Road Slab off Highway 279
Bryant Road from Highway 264 to Bolin Road
Dickson Road between Fruitwood and Fielding
Keller Road between Seba and Pearl Road
Old Wire Road off of Cross Hollow closed at culverts
Parrick Road closed at low water crossings
Pearl Road between Highway 279 and Keller Road
Shorty Road slab between Wiseman and Dickson
Spanish Treasure Slab
Wiseman Road at low water slab approx. 500 ft from Highway 279
This list is developing.