Road Closures in Northwest Arkansas

(KFSM) — Several roads are being closed across Northwest Arkansas after heavy rains have caused some flooding.

Those roads include:

56th Street and Wagon Wheel in Springdale

Ball Street in Johnson

Peach Orchard from 12th Street at the bottom of the hill at Angel Falls in Benton County

Pierce Road Slab off Highway 279

Bryant Road from Highway 264 to Bolin Road

Dickson Road between Fruitwood and Fielding

Keller Road between Seba and Pearl Road

Old Wire Road off of Cross Hollow closed at culverts

Parrick Road closed at low water crossings

Pearl Road between Highway 279 and Keller Road

Shorty Road slab between Wiseman and Dickson

Spanish Treasure Slab

Wiseman Road at low water slab approx. 500 ft from Highway 279

This list is developing.