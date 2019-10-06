Sunday Storm Zone Shifts South For The Afternoon

Rounds of showers and storms are likely throughout Sunday as a front pushes south through Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

MORNING: Flash flood threat for Northwest Arkansas as the strongest storms continue until 10AM.

AFTERNOON/EVENING: Pop up showers and storms are likely throughout the mountains and River Valley.

VIDEO FORECAST

SUNDAY RAIN ZONES

Morning: Rain bands slowly moving south but mainly impacting NWA.

Afternoon: Scattered showers are possible but heavy downpours will be rare. Overall the storm zones will start shifting south.

Evening: As heat builds in the River Valley, the front will approach and spark showers and storms mainly south and east of Fort Smith.

LOOKING AHEAD

By Monday morning, we will be much drier and cooler. Rain chances return by the end of the week as another front takes aim towards Arkansas and Oklahoma.

-Matt