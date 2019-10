CENTERTON (KFSM) — 5News viewer Krista Hunt sent us this video she took outside her home in Centerton, on the intersection of Mill Dam Road and Colonel Myers Road on Highway 264 near Osage Creek.

Heavy rains have caused the creek to flood, leaving many on the road stranded in their cars. Krista says Centerton Fire & Water Rescue evacuated her home and she is staying nearby.

Water is covering Highway 264 in this area of intersection and is closed.

This is a developing story.