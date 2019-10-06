Woman Swept Away In Flash Flooding Rescued South Of Cave Springs

Posted 8:30 pm, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37PM, October 6, 2019

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) -- A woman was swept away by water after flash flooding hit Colonel Myers Road and Highway 264 south of Cave Springs.

Rescue crews said the woman was trying to cross water over the roadway when she was swept away in her vehicle.

She drifted about a half mile before coming to a stop.

The woman waited with her vehicle and door open.

Her vehicle was nearly half under water.

Rescue crews with the Highfill Fire Department, Centerton Fire Department, Cave Springs Fire Department and the Benton County Fire Marshal Marc Tollinger helped the woman to safety.

She was transported to a local hospital just to get checked out but is not believed to have any injuries.

