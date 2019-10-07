2 Men Arrested After Shooting Woman During Altercation In Magazine

MAGAZINE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two men have been arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an altercation in Magazine.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was notified Friday, October 4, that a woman was at Mercy Hospital Booneville with a gunshot wound near her stomach. The sheriff’s office says the injury was from a small caliber firearm and not considered life-threatening.

Blood evidence was found at a home in Magazine on West Powell Street by Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

After investigating the scene and locating witnesses and suspects, the sheriff’s office says the incident started as a physical altercation between Devin Mullen, 23, of Paris, and Justin Jones, 33, of Magazine. Neither of the men lived at the home where the alleged shooting occurred, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Devin allegedly had a metal baton, and Justin reportedly had a firearm. During an altercation between the two, the gun was discharged and struck the female victim.

Both men have been arrested.

The sheriff’s office says there were several witnesses, but none of them called the police following the shooting. Investigators are continuing to pursue leads in the case.

Logan County Sheriff Jason W. Massey says it is anticipated that a battery in the second degree charge will be filed against Justin Jones, and an aggravated assault charge will be filed against Devin.