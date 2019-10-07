Authorities Searching For 2 Escapees From Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — Authorities are searching for two males who escaped Monday (Oct. 7) from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center.
The pair are described as two white males, 17 and 14, wearing white shirts, blue or khaki pants, and wearing flip flops, according to Capt. Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.
Pevehouse said deputies with Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Mansfield Police were all on the scene.
The center has struggled with escapees all summer, according to the Associated Press.
Treatment Center personnel since the beginning of 2019 have called the Sheriff’s Office 17 times for assistance. Personnel in 2018 contacted the Sheriff’s Office eight times — the same number of calls for assistance in the three previous years, according to records.
The facility also saw three attempted escapes, one of which included several assault charges filed.
Arkansas Department of Human Services officials say the facility, which holds mid-level juvenile offenders and from January 2017 through June was run by the state, has security protocols, a lack of staff training and a climbable fence that have created an environment that since December has allowed 12 youths on four occasions to escape.
Department of Youth Services officials also lied to Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion about the placement of a youth who had previously escaped from the Treatment Center, the AP reported.