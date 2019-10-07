Authorities Searching For 2 Escapees From Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — Authorities are searching for two males who escaped Monday (Oct. 7) from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center.

The pair are described as two white males, 17 and 14, wearing white shirts, blue or khaki pants, and wearing flip flops, according to Capt. Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Pevehouse said deputies with Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Mansfield Police were all on the scene.

The center has struggled with escapees all summer, according to the Associated Press.

Treatment Center personnel since the beginning of 2019 have called the Sheriff’s Office 17 times for assistance. Personnel in 2018 contacted the Sheriff’s Office eight times — the same number of calls for assistance in the three previous years, according to records.