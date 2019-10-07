× Body Exhumed In Benton County 38-Year-Old Cold Case

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Investigators with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office exhumed the body Monday of a “John Doe” in a cold case dating back to 1981.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the sheriff’s office said the body exhumed from the Bentonville Cemetery will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory to attempt to obtain a DNA sample. The hope is to send the new evidence to ParaBon Nanolabs in order to obtain a facial recognition profile and finally identify John Doe. The lab specializes in DNA and forensic sciences, according to its website.