Boil Water Order Issued For Residents Near Mansfield

MANSFIELD (KFSM) — Residents in the Abbott community will need to boil their water after a water main was struck Monday (Oct. 7) while crews installed fiber-optic cable underground.

Affected areas are east of U.S. 71 to Echo Road, according to Mansfield Mayor Buddy Black.

Residents are urged to boil water briskly for one minute prior to use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

Mayor Black said he will let residents know when the boil order ends.