Coats for Kids 2019

Event: The Salvation Army is teaming up with Mr. Rob’s Cleaners again this year to bring warmth to the season by coordinating the annual “Coats for Kids” Drive. In past years, this drive has met the needs of hundreds in our community. Join us as we try to accomplish the same goal in 2019 by dropping off used or new coats, children or adult sizes, at Mr. Rob’s Cleaners. Gloves, hats, and scarves will also be accepted. Mr. Rob’s Cleaners will clean the coats then the Salvation Army will pick them up and begin distributing them in December. Vouchers begin on December 2nd for families in need.

When: October 1 – October 31

Where: Coats may be dropped off at any Mr. Rob’s Cleaners location including:

2309 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith

8901 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith

2817 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith

9220 Hwy 71 South, Fort Smith

1405 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren,

1402 Main Street, Van Buren

314 West Center Street, Greenwood

Or any Valet Cleaners.

Coats may also be donated at the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 32nd & Grand Avenue.

If you are in need of a coat, please come to the Salvation Army at 301 N. 6th Street. Coat vouchers will be provided to the members of each family unit beginning December 2nd while supplies last.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at 479-783-6145 to speak with Captain Staci Gainey.