Cool Air Settling In For Monday

The coolest air of the season is settling in across Arkansas and Oklahoma as the weekend’s strong cold front pushes out rain and clouds and brings in north winds for the first day of the work week. Highs today will be in the 60s and 70s under mainly clear skies.

VIDEO FORECAST

COOLEST AIR SINCE JUNE 13TH -- 116 DAYS AGO

Lows in the 40s and 50s will reach the 60s and 70s today as winds pick up between 5 to 10 MPH from the north. Humidity has been cleared out, making it feel even cooler. We'll stay dry and cool until late week when another front approaches.

Monday Highs

LOOKING AHEAD

We will stay dry until another strong cold front sparks showers and storms by Thursday and Friday. This front will drop temperatures into the 50s for highs.

-Matt