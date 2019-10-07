Dan + Shay Announce 2020 Arena Tour Including Dates In Arkansas, Oklahoma

(KFSM) — Dan + Shay’s The (Arena) Tour kicks off in March 2020 and will continue through October. The tour includes concerts in both Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The Grammy-winning duo will play at the BOK Center in Tulsa on March 20 and the newly named Simmons Bank Arena (f.k.a Verizon Arena) in North Little Rock on September 17.

Tickets for the arena tour go on sale on October 11, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Dan + Shay recently released their new song, “10,000 Hours,” a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

In 2019 the band’s self-titled third album topped the U.S. Country charts. They performed at the Walmart AMP in June with Florida Georgia Line.

James Shay Mooney of the duo was raised in Natural Dam Arkansas and went to Van Buren High School.