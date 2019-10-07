Fayetteville To Host 21st Annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — In honor of Arbor Day, the City of Fayetteville will host its 21st annual Celebration of Trees.

The tree giveaway begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26) at the Arvest Bank Plaza on the northeast corner of Fayetteville’s Historic Downtown Square.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan along with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the city’s Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving away free trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.

The annual event is held in hopes of helping grow the city’s urban forest.

Those wanting a free tree will need to show proof of residency.

Over the past 21 years, the city has given away more than 14,000 trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.

The event is first come, first serve and there is a limit of two plants per resident.

Trees and shrubs available include:

Arrowood viburnum – Viburnum dentatum

Paw Paw – Asimina triloba

Persimmon – Diospyros virginiana

White oak – Quercus alba

Bald cypress- Taxodium distichum

Black gum- Nyssa sylvatica

Willow oak- Quercus phellos

Button bush- Cephalanthus occidentalis

Swamp chestnut oak- Quercus michauxii

Fothergilla- Fothergilla major

You can visit http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/234/Celebration-of-Trees to learn more about each species.