Fayetteville To Host 21st Annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — In honor of Arbor Day, the City of Fayetteville will host its 21st annual Celebration of Trees.
The tree giveaway begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26) at the Arvest Bank Plaza on the northeast corner of Fayetteville’s Historic Downtown Square.
Mayor Lioneld Jordan along with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the city’s Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving away free trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.
The annual event is held in hopes of helping grow the city’s urban forest.
Those wanting a free tree will need to show proof of residency.
Over the past 21 years, the city has given away more than 14,000 trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.
The event is first come, first serve and there is a limit of two plants per resident.
Trees and shrubs available include:
- Arrowood viburnum – Viburnum dentatum
- Paw Paw – Asimina triloba
- Persimmon – Diospyros virginiana
- White oak – Quercus alba
- Bald cypress- Taxodium distichum
- Black gum- Nyssa sylvatica
- Willow oak- Quercus phellos
- Button bush- Cephalanthus occidentalis
- Swamp chestnut oak- Quercus michauxii
- Fothergilla- Fothergilla major
You can visit http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/234/Celebration-of-Trees to learn more about each species.