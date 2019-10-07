× Fort Smith Pregnancy Support Center In Need Of Donations

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A local pregnancy support center is in need of maternity clothes.

Heart To Heart is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women and families before, during and after pregnancy.

The center is in need of maternity clothes and is reaching out to the community for donations.

According to the organization’s website, “Heart to Heart Pregnancy Support Center offers free pregnancy tests, peer counseling, community outreach like health fairs and speaking engagements, 24/7 dad’s ministry, baby closet for emergency baby supplies and earn while you learn parenting that helps expectant parents prepare for parenthood.”

Those wanting to help can drop donations off at 417 South 16th St. in Fort Smith. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are unable to drop off donations, arrangements can be made to pick them up.

For more information, visit the Heart To Heart website or call the center at 479-452-2260.