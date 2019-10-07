Highland Rd. In Bella Vista Washed Away During Storms, Closed For Repairs

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Bella Vista is closing Highland Rd. at the intersection of Chelsea Rd. after heavy rains washed a portion of it away.

The section of Highland Rd. that connects Rogers Rd. and Chelsea Rd. was washed away on Sunday (Oct. 7) after heavy rains and flash flooding swept through the area.

Repairs will include extensive dirt work, a culvert replacement and paving.

The road will remain closed until repairs are completed. It’s unknown at this time when exactly the road will reopen.

Drivers will be detoured along Judy Dr.

Highlands Blvd. remains open and has no storm damage.