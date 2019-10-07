Multi-Vehicle Accident Slows I-540 Southbound Traffic In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A multi-vehicle accident has slowed southbound traffic on Interstate 540 in Van Buren.

First responders are still on scene and it looks like two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The accident is in the southbound lanes of I-540 just before the bridge heading into Fort Smith from Van Buren. It looks as though one lane of traffic is open at this time.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Click here to view the traffic map from iDriveArkansas.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.