Police: Man Admits To Sexual Relationship With Teen

Posted 4:50 pm, October 7, 2019, by

Bernardino Perez-Martinez

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police say a Fayetteville man admitted to carrying on a months-long sexual relationship with a teen about four years ago.

Bernardino Perez-Martinez, 43, was arrested Monday (Oct. 7) in connection with rape — a Class Y felony.

Last month the girl, now 17, reported that Perez-Martinez had sex with her when she was 12 and 13, according to an arrest report.

Fayetteville police brought Perez-Martinez in Thursday (Oct. 3) for an interview, where he admitted to having sex with the teen several times a month for nearly a year.

He told police the “relationship began as a fling, but he eventually developed feelings for the child,” according to the affidavit.

Perez-Martinz also said he only had work ties to the area and would’ve fled to Mexico had he known the girl was going to report him to police.

Perez-Martinez was being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set and a hold for federal court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death.  A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.