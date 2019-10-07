× Police: Man Admits To Sexual Relationship With Teen

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police say a Fayetteville man admitted to carrying on a months-long sexual relationship with a teen about four years ago.

Bernardino Perez-Martinez, 43, was arrested Monday (Oct. 7) in connection with rape — a Class Y felony.

Last month the girl, now 17, reported that Perez-Martinez had sex with her when she was 12 and 13, according to an arrest report.

Fayetteville police brought Perez-Martinez in Thursday (Oct. 3) for an interview, where he admitted to having sex with the teen several times a month for nearly a year.

He told police the “relationship began as a fling, but he eventually developed feelings for the child,” according to the affidavit.

Perez-Martinz also said he only had work ties to the area and would’ve fled to Mexico had he known the girl was going to report him to police.

Perez-Martinez was being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set and a hold for federal court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.