Police: Man Found Dead On Burning Couch In Oklahoma Field Identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have released the identity of a man who was found dead on a burning couch in a field.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a field near NE 50th and Sooner Rd. after a caller reported seeing a couch on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a body on the burned couch.

A week later, police released a sketch of the victim, asking the public for help in identifying him.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Andre Brown, 30.