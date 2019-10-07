Retrial Date Set For Arkansas Man In Death Of 6-Year-Old Son

Posted 2:58 pm, October 7, 2019

Mauricio Torres, left, is escorted from the Benton County Courthouse after being sentenced to death in November 2016.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The retrial of a Northwest Arkansas man who had been sentenced to die for the death of his 6-year-old son has been set.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the retrial of 49-year-old Mauricio Alejandro Torres of Bella Vista was set on Monday to begin Feb. 18.

Torres was convicted and sentenced to death in 2016 of using a stick to sexually assault his son while the family was camping in Missouri. The boy died a day later at an Arkansas hospital.

The state Supreme Court overturned the conviction in April, saying Arkansas prosecutors could not use rape as justification for a capital murder charge because the alleged assault occurred in Missouri.

Torres has pleaded not guilty to an amended charge of knowingly killing a child.

