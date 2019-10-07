Rutledge Sends Letter To eBay Demanding Removal Of Vape Products

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Ahead of the state’s first Youth Vaping Summit, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sent a letter to eBay demanding the removal of all electronic nicotine devices and products from its website.

In the letter, Rutledge also urged the company to take steps to enforce its own policy against the sale and advertisement of tobacco products.

The attorney general also issued an enforcement advisory to 100 online e-cigarette retailers, warning that it is illegal to sell or ship any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and e-liquids, to consumers in Arkansas.

The advisory warns of potential legal action if businesses are caught selling to minors over the internet.

Shipping tobacco products into the state could be considered a violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act and violators could face civil penalties up to $10,000 per violation, according to a press release from Rutledge’s office. If products are sold to children, the seller could face additional penalties.

Rutledge continues to educate Arkansans about the dangers of vaping.

“Misinformation and opportunities for youth to illegally buy vaping products online have contributed to the vaping epidemic across the nation and our State. It is my responsibility to educate our youth on the dangers of vaping and hold those accountable who break the law,” Rutledge said. “With more children and teens becoming sick and addicted to nicotine, we cannot stand idle and watch a health crisis fester within our State. If you are selling illegal products to Arkansas children, prepare to face consequences.”

Rutledge is hosting the Youth Vaping Summit for parents, medical professionals, educators and legislators at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Bentonville High School to discuss how to stop what she calls a youth vaping epidemic in Arkansas.

Arkansans who have questions can email the office at oag@ArkansasAG.gov or call 800-482-8982.