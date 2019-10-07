This Cheetah Cub’s New Surrogate Sibling Is A Rescue Dog — And They Get On Like The Best Of Friends

Kris the cheetah is three months old. Her best friend is a rescue dog named Remus.

When watching Kris and Remus romp and play, you might think they’re a casual pairing of fast friends. In reality, the choice to bring the two together was very deliberate.

Kris was the only surviving cub from her litter, so she was raised with no siblings.

That’s where Remus comes in. Zookeepers introduced the canine for companionship and said they selected him because he is good-natured and highly energetic.

Zookeepers say the friendship might not be forever, but that’s up to Kris and Remus.