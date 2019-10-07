× Van Buren Issues Silver Alert For Man Missing Since September

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man whose been missing since September.

Rickey Eugene Luttrell, 65, was last seen Sept. 23 and was last known to be at 201 Drennen Street in Van Buren near the Union Pacific Railroad Yard, according to Van Buren Police.

He is described as a white male with short brown but graying hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe he may be traveling on a 50cc black-and-gray Moped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department at (479) 474-1234.