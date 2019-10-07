Van Buren Issues Silver Alert For Man Missing Since September

Posted 11:35 am, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, October 7, 2019

Rickey Eugene Luttrell

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man whose been missing since September.

Rickey Eugene Luttrell, 65, was last seen Sept. 23 and was last known to be at 201 Drennen Street in Van Buren near the Union Pacific Railroad Yard, according to Van Buren Police.

He is described as a white male with short brown but graying hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe he may be traveling on a 50cc black-and-gray Moped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department at (479) 474-1234.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.