Arkansas Man Holds Intoxicated Driver At Gunpoint After Car Crash

LITTLE ROCK ( ) — A bystander held an intoxicated man at gunpoint after the man was involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday in Sherwood, police reported.

The crash happened about 12:33 p.m. when the vehicles collided on U.S. 67/167, then traveled off the roadway and crashed in the parking lot of a U-Haul in the 8600 block of Warden Road. When officers arrived, they found a bystander identified as Jean Foster holding a man at gunpoint, according to a police report. The man was lying on the ground.

Police identified the man as Derrick Allen, a passenger in one of the vehicles. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Brian Keith Allen, 41. Both appeared to be on drugs, according to the report.

A man who witnessed the crash and recorded its aftermath, Ray Derden, said in a Facebook post that the men were forcing other drivers off the highway.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 10 credit cards with 10 different listed names, along with one debit card and one Lowe’s gift card, the report says. Police said Allen was carrying another three bank cards and about $674 in cash. Officers also reportedly found 34 grams of suspected cocaine in the vehicle and a half-empty bottle of whiskey.

Both men were treated for their injuries and arrested. At least one other person, identified as a 22-year-old Jonathon Bryant , was injured in the crash.

Brian Allen and Keith Allen face charges of theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Allen was also charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and aggravated assault. Derek Allen was also charged with public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations.

The two were not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Friday.