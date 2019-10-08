× Chilly But Sunny Start For Tuesday

It’s a cool start across Arkansas and Oklahoma with lows in the 40s and 50s with patchy fog. Lots of sunshine will fill our skies today but a few clouds may return tonight into Wednesday ahead of our next front that arrives Thursday evening.

VIDEO FORECAST

CHILLY TUESDAY MORNING

Lows in the mid 40s means that we're getting the coldest air since April 26th, 2019, or 165 days ago.*

Patchy fog is reporting throughout the area but it will quickly mix away as temperatures warm up later today.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will slowly warm up the next few days before another cold front arrives Thursday night, sparking showers and storms along with it.

-Matt