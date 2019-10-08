Contractor Installing Communications Fiber Hits Water Main In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) – Residents in the 2500 block of Willow Street in Van Buren are without water after a contractor installing communications fiber hit a water line Tuesday (Oct. 8) morning.

Van Buren’s director of utilities, Steve Dufresne, tells 5NEWS that roughly 10-15 homes are without water right now, but crews are on the scene working to quickly restore water to the area. A 5NEWS viewer tells us that water could be seen “spewing” from the ground for over an hour around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8) morning.

Dufresne says that those in the area should expect to have their water restored by lunchtime today and crews will remain in the area until water has been completely restored to everyone.

The Utility Department does have a section of Willow Street blocked off to traffic while repairs are being made. 5NEWS has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.