Drug Charges Filed Against Arkansas Doctor With Troubled Past

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Dak Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced Tuesday (Oct. 8) several federal drug charges had been filed against a southwest Arkansas doctor with a troubled background accused of overprescribing drugs.

Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker served prison time after being convicted of possession of child pornography in 1998. During his trial, Parker defended he was trying to help law enforcement officers catch predators sharing sexual images of children online.

Parker was working at UAMS at the time. His medical license was suspended following his arrest. The state Medical Board allowed him to resume practice following his sentence in 2006.

A law was later passed by the Arkansas legislature preventing anyone with a sexual offense from participating in Medicaid. Parker challenged the law in 2013. He was working in Hope, Arkansas at the time.

In 2018 an investigation was launched into Parker by the Little Rock DEA office after receiving complaints from local law enforcement about a suspected pill mill and possible overdose death of a patient.

The DEA’s investigation into Parker revealed he was an over-prescriber of controlled substances, including opiates, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup in the Texarkana area.

In the two-year period analyzed, Dr. Parker prescribed approximately 1.2 million dosage units of opiates, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, to approximately 1,508 patients (approximately 847 dosage units per patient). Dr. Parker also prescribed approximately 16 gallons of Promethazine with Codeine cough syrup to approximately 29 patients during the same time period. These prescriptions included several prescriptions written in combination with narcotics and sedatives to high diversion risk patients.

Our Little Rock content partner KTHV reports that Parker’s medical license was suspended June over the alarming number of prescriptions he was writing. KTHV says that he prescribed three patients over an eight-month period with five gallons of prescription cough syrup.

Parker was arrested in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Tuesday. He is facing nine federal drug charges for prescribing without a legitimate medical purpose.