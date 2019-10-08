Fayetteville Animal Shelter Waiving Dog Adoption Fees For 2 Days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — To celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Fayetteville Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for two days.

The shelter will be waiving adoption fees for dogs on Friday (Oct. 11) and Saturday (Oct. 12).

“Open your heart and your home to a shelter dog and give them a whole new “leash” on life!” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

All of the available dogs and puppies will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated prior to going to their new forever homes.

Animal Services will open at 10 a.m. on both days and dogs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those wanting to adopt are encouraged to fill out applications in advance so that the staff has time to approve it before the adoption event. Adopters must be 21 or older to apply.

Applications can be picked up at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville, or on the City’s website.