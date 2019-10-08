Fayetteville Police Searching For Missing And Endangered Man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a man who’s been missing for almost a week.

Police say Sumner “Glen” Fields was last seen on Wednesday (Oct. 2) around 4 p.m. and was reported missing on Monday (Oct. 7).

Fields, 61, was last seen in the area of South Razorback Road and West Cato Springs Road wearing a navy blue T-shirt with a pocket, gray sweat pants and house shoes.

Police say Fields has a medical condition that affects his speech and memory.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Fayetteville Criminal Investigations Division at 479-587-3520.